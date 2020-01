The Bristol Planning Board will meet on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00pm at the Bristol Town Hall. Agenda items include:

• Shoreland Zone Permit – New Construction of Dock for Jamie & Gretchen Brinkler at 309 Back Shore Rd (Map 009 Lot 074)

• Shoreland Zone Permit – New Construction of Dock for Michael & Amanda Rosa at 47 Drebelbis Rd (Map 004 Lot 148-A)

