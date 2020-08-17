The Bristol Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 @ 7:00pm at the Bristol Town Hall. Agenda items include:
• Solar Farm Review – Question and Answer for Board Members
• Building Expansion – 2578 Bristol Rd for Bangor Savings
(Previously DB & T) (Map 021 Lot 085)
More items undetermined.
Please check website for updates at www.bristolmaine.org
Bristol Planning Board
The Bristol Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 @ 7:00pm at the Bristol Town Hall. Agenda items include: