The Bristol Planning Board currently has 2 vacant alternate positions. These positions step in when a quorum (3 board members) are not present. This is a great opportunity for individuals looking to further their involvement in local government as well as learn more about the Planning Board’s role in our community.

All interested members should contact the Bristol Town Office at 207-563-5270 for a Board/Committee Application, or visit our website at www.bristolmaine.org. The Planning Board’s next meeting will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 7pm at the Bristol Town Office. Members will be available to answer any questions which interested persons may have.

