The Bristol/So. Bristol Transfer Facility is now accepting bids for the transportation of MSW and bulky waste from our facility to their designated location. All bids must be sealed and can be dropped off at the Bristol Town Office, the So. Bristol Town Office, or at the Transfer facility.

All bids must be received by March 31st. A copy of bid specifications can be picked up at the same locations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print