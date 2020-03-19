Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

BUREAU OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Department of Professional and Financial Regulation, State of Maine

at

Bangor Bancorp, MHC, Bangor, Maine (“Bangor”) has applied to the Superintendent pursuant to Title 9-B M.R.S. Chapters 35 and 101 to acquire by merger Damariscotta Bankshares, Inc., Damariscotta, Maine (“Damariscotta”) and to simultaneously merge Damariscotta Bank and Trust Company, Damariscotta, Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Damariscotta, with and into Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangor.

The public is invited to submit written comments on this application to the Bureau of Financial Institutions, 36 State House Station, Augusta, Maine, 04333-0036 or electronically through the Bureau of Financial Institutions’ website at http://www.maine.gov/pfr/financialinstitutions/index.shtml. A hearing on this application will be held by the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, as provided in Title 9-B M.R.S. Section 252, upon receipt of a bona fide and reasonable request. The Bureau will accept written comments and requests for a hearing through Friday, April 3, 2020. The Superintendent’s decision on this application will be based on the decision-making criteria set forth in Title 9-B M.R.S. Section 253.

Lloyd P. Lafountain Ill, Superintendent • Gardiner, Maine • March 4, 2020

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company