Bangor Bancorp, MHC, Bangor, Maine (“Bangor”) has applied to the Superintendent pursuant to Title 9-B M.R.S. Chapters 35 and 101 to acquire by merger Damariscotta Bankshares, Inc., Damariscotta, Maine (“Damariscotta”) and to simultaneously merge Damariscotta Bank and Trust Company, Damariscotta, Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Damariscotta, with and into Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangor.

The public is invited to submit written comments on this application to the Bureau of Financial Institutions, 36 State House Station, Augusta, Maine, 04333-0036 or electronically through the Bureau of Financial Institutions’ website at http://www.maine.gov/pfr/financialinstitutions/index.shtml. A hearing on this application will be held by the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, as provided in Title 9-B M.R.S. Section 252, upon receipt of a bona fide and reasonable request. The Bureau will accept written comments and requests for a hearing through Friday, April 3, 2020. The Superintendent’s decision on this application will be based on the decision-making criteria set forth in Title 9-B M.R.S. Section 253.

Lloyd P. Lafountain Ill, Superintendent • Gardiner, Maine • March 4, 2020

