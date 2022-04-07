Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service is applying to the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services as a ground-ambulance transporting service at the EMT level permitted to provide care at the Paramedic level on some calls, to remove the Town of Alna, Maine from a primary service area.

There is no change to the way the public will request emergency services; citizens should continue to call 911 for all emergencies.

The public is invited to make comment regarding the proposed application. Comments must be received by the Board of Emergency Medical Services within 30 calendar days of the publication

of this notice.

Comments must be mailed to Maine EMS, 152 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0152

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

