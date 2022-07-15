PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Central Lincoln County School System is seeking bids for window replacement at Great Salt Bay School.

Proposal(s) must be received by 12:00 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. Refer to AOS#93’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for additional information and respond as requested.

RFP’s are available at the Central Lincoln County School System’s Office of the Superintendent, 767 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Monday through Friday, on the AOS website at www.aos93.org/employment-opportunities/bid-packets, or by contacting the Business Manager at pnielsen@aos93.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

