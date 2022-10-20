CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AOS #93

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST

Addition and Renovation – Bristol Consolidated School

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Central Lincoln County School System is seeking LETTERS OF INTEREST & INTENT TO BID for addition and renovation at Bristol Consolidated School. Letters(s) must be received by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Refer to www.aos93.org for information documents regarding the project and respond as requested.

Further information may also be obtained at the Central Lincoln County School System’s Office of the Superintendent, 767 Main Street – 1A, Damariscotta, ME from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by contacting the Business Manager at pnielsen@aos93.org.

