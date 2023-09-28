Plowing & De-icing Bids • 2023-2026 • Great Salt Bay School • Nobleboro Central School Central Lincoln County School System/AOS 93 is seeking sealed bids for the plowing and sanding of the schoolyards at Great Salt Bay and Nobleboro Schools for the next three school years,(2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26).

BID INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Bids must be submitted for the three-year period, and must be one all-inclusive number for plowing and de-icing for the entire year for each school. Each school must be bid separately.

2. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Snow Plowing/De-icing Bid.”

3. Bids shall be submitted via email or US mail to the CLCSS Superintendent’s Office by 2 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023.

4. A certificate of insurance showing proper coverage (liability, worker’s comp., etc.) must be filed with the district office prior to awarding of the contract.

5. An equipment list and back-up plan for any failure of equipment must accompany your bid.

6. The names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least two references must accompany your bid.

7. Schoolyards shall be plowed prior to 7 a.m. under normal snow conditions, including holidays and weekends, with clean-up later in the day as conditions dictate.

8. De-icing shall be done only when weather conditions warrant and/or as requested by the school principal or his/her designee.

9. The school system reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

10. Bidders other than the current contractor: prior to bid submission, you must contact the school principal

to review specific school requirements (failure to do so will disqualify your bid.)

GSB – Kim Schaff 563-3091 • NCS – Adam Bullard 563-3437

SUBMIT BIDS TO

Peter Nielsen Director of Finance & Operations

Central Lincoln County School System / AOS #93

business@aos93.org • 767 Main St 1-A • Damariscotta, ME 04543 •207-563-3044

