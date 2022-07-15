Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Central Lincoln County School System / AOS #93 Notice of Request for Proposals EARTH WORK – Great Salt Bay School

at

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Central Lincoln County School System is seeking bids for earth work at Great Salt Bay School.
Proposal(s) must be received by 12:00 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. Refer to AOS#93’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for additional information and respond as requested.
RFP’s are available at the Central Lincoln County School System’s Office of the Superintendent, 767 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Monday through Friday, on the AOS website at www.aos93.org/employment-opportunities/bid-packets, or by contacting the Business Manager at pnielsen@aos93.org.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^