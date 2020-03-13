Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Community Conversation Canceled

at

Due to the ongoing concerns about public gatherings and the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Board of Selectmen have decided to cancel the Community Conversation scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020.  The Board of Selectmen will still hold their regular scheduled meeting at 5:30 pm

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company