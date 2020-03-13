Community Conversation Canceled

Due to the ongoing concerns about public gatherings and the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Board of Selectmen have decided to cancel the Community Conversation scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Board of Selectmen will still hold their regular scheduled meeting at 5:30 pm
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.