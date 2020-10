High-energy prices are forcing people to make difficult choices between fuel, food and, and medicine. Why not use the Adopt Me Program to help someone in need. Look at some of the people you could help:

An employee

A family member

A neighbor

A friend

If you are a business or an individual you can

choose to adopt anyone in need.

All of this will be done in strict confidence.

The process is simple…PLEASE ACT NOW!

PO Box 40

Bristol, ME 04539

(207) 563-3883

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print