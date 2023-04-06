Do you live, work, or play in Damariscotta?
Join us for a community conversation related to the Comprehensive Plan!
WHEN: Mon., April 10, 2023 at 5:30pm
WHERE: Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta
We will focus our conversation on the following big ideas: What do you love about Damariscotta and want to keep? What about Damariscotta do you want to change? What do you hope that the Comprehensive Plan addresses?
We will also discuss the topics included in the Comprehensive Plan and provide an overview of the planning process.
Can’t make the meeting? Take the online survey and stay up-to-date on the project and other upcoming events
