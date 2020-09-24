Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Officers of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 6pm. At zoom Meeting ** in said Town to hear public comment on the following:

Referendum Warrant, October 15, 2020

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/i/6615898367?pwd=

NE1kVIEyU1NrVTQvNINGV1ZTSOJMUTO9 (map)

Meeting ID: 661 589 8367

Passcode: 639861

+1 646 558 8656 (For Dial In)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

