CORRECTION: TOWN OF EDGECOMB MUNICIPAL OFFICERS’ NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REFERENDUM WARRANT

at

Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Officers of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 6pm. At zoom Meeting ** in said Town to hear public comment on the following:
Referendum Warrant, October 15, 2020
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/i/6615898367?pwd=
NE1kVIEyU1NrVTQvNINGV1ZTSOJMUTO9 (map)
Meeting ID: 661 589 8367
Passcode: 639861
+1 646 558 8656 (For Dial In)

