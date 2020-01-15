2012 JEEP Grand Cherokee (SILVER) VIN: 1C4RJFAG9CC119283
Windshield Cracked
Approximate Mileage: 133,500
Minimum Bid: $1,000
2013 FORD Taurus (BLUE) VIN:1FAHP2E83DG102582
Steering Rack needs to be replaced
Approximate Mileage: 138,500
Minimum Bid: None
2014 KIA Sorrento (MAROON) VIN: 5XYKTCA69EO465723
Blown Engine
Approximate Mileage: 138,100
Minimum Bid: None
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan (WHITE) VIN: 1D8HN44E89505403
Exhaust Leak
Approximate Mileage: 171,500
Minimum Bid: None
All vehicles are sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties.
Sealed bids marked “surplus vehicle bids” will be accepted until 12pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 when they will be opened at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Wiscasset. The public is welcome to attend. These sealed bids can be submitted in person or by mail to:
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Surplus Vehicle Bids
PO Box 611
Wiscasset ME 04578
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling (207) 882-6576 or email: rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.