2012 JEEP Grand Cherokee (SILVER) VIN: 1C4RJFAG9CC119283

Windshield Cracked

Approximate Mileage: 133,500

Minimum Bid: $1,000

2013 FORD Taurus (BLUE) VIN:1FAHP2E83DG102582

Steering Rack needs to be replaced

Approximate Mileage: 138,500

Minimum Bid: None

2014 KIA Sorrento (MAROON) VIN: 5XYKTCA69EO465723

Blown Engine

Approximate Mileage: 138,100

Minimum Bid: None

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan (WHITE) VIN: 1D8HN44E89505403

Exhaust Leak

Approximate Mileage: 171,500

Minimum Bid: None

All vehicles are sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties.

Sealed bids marked “surplus vehicle bids” will be accepted until 12pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 when they will be opened at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Wiscasset. The public is welcome to attend. These sealed bids can be submitted in person or by mail to:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Surplus Vehicle Bids

PO Box 611

Wiscasset ME 04578

If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling (207) 882-6576 or email: rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

