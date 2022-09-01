Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

County of Lincoln Surplus Vehicle Sale

at

2014 Ford Taurus 4 Door (Grey) VIN: 1FAHP2E89EG145874
Approximate Mileage: 120,800
Vehicle has front strut mounts that are binding, rear surface rust, and check engine light due to evaporation leak.
This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties
Bids will be received at until
Thursday September 29 at 12pm at
https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat.
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker or Lt. Mike Murphy by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^