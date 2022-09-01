2014 Ford Taurus 4 Door (Grey) VIN: 1FAHP2E89EG145874
Approximate Mileage: 120,800
Vehicle has front strut mounts that are binding, rear surface rust, and check engine light due to evaporation leak.
This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties
Bids will be received at until
Thursday September 29 at 12pm at
https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat.
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker or Lt. Mike Murphy by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.
County of Lincoln Surplus Vehicle Sale
