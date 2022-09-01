2014 Ford Taurus 4 Door (Grey) VIN: 1FAHP2E89EG145874

Approximate Mileage: 120,800

Vehicle has front strut mounts that are binding, rear surface rust, and check engine light due to evaporation leak.

This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties

Bids will be received at until

Thursday September 29 at 12pm at

https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat.

If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker or Lt. Mike Murphy by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

