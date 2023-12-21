County of Lincoln Surplus Vehicle Sale

2016 Ford Explorer SUV(Silver)VIN : 1FM5K8AR5GGA27915 Approximate Mileage: 137,224

2016 Ford Explorer SUV(Silver)VIN : 1FM5K8AR4GGD15909 Approximate Mileage: 151,834

This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties

Bids will be received at until Friday January 5th at 12pm at https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso.me/list/current?orgid=944244

Vehicle information including photographs can also be found at this same link.

If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email @rmaker@lincolnso.me

between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

