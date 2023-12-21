Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

County of Lincoln Surplus Vehicle Sale

at

2016 Ford Explorer SUV(Silver)VIN : 1FM5K8AR5GGA27915 Approximate Mileage: 137,224
2016 Ford Explorer SUV(Silver)VIN : 1FM5K8AR4GGD15909 Approximate Mileage: 151,834

This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties
Bids will be received at until Friday January 5th at 12pm at https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso.me/list/current?orgid=944244

Vehicle information including photographs can also be found at this same link.

If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email @rmaker@lincolnso.me

between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^