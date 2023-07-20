Advanced Search
County of Lincoln Surplus Vehicle Sale

at

2016 Ford Explorer SUV (Beige) VIN : 1FM5K8AR9GGA18991

Approximate Mileage: 162,449; “Tire Pressure Sensor Fault” message, bent rim, tires are poor and water pump replacement likely.

2016 Ford Explorer SUV (White) VIN : 1FM5K8AR3GGA27914

Approximate Mileage: 158,617; “Tire Pressure Sensor Fault” message, poor tires and water pump replacement likely.

This vehicle is sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties

Bids will be received at until Friday August 18 at 12pm at https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker or
Lt. Mike Murphy by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

