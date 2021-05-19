The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 PM via Zoom.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider an application for a Certificate of Compliance submitted by Peter Ebanks to utilize a deck at 88 Main Street for restaurant dining purposes.
To join the Zoom meeting, use the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86583719619?pwd=NlBnU1d3UTlLVjFtMVlnS0lBVmdYdz09
Meeting ID: 865 8371 9619
Passcode: 899118
Find your local number:
https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keuUgDnQje
Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission Public Hearing
The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 PM via Zoom.