Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission Public Hearing

The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 PM via Zoom.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider an application for a Certificate of Compliance submitted by Peter Ebanks to utilize a deck at 88 Main Street for restaurant dining purposes.

To join the Zoom meeting, use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86583719619?pwd=NlBnU1d3UTlLVjFtMVlnS0lBVmdYdz09

Meeting ID: 865 8371 9619

Passcode: 899118

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keuUgDnQje

