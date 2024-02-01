Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a meeting on Monday, February 12, 2024. The meeting will begin at 5:00 PM and will be held in-person at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

This meeting will include a presentation by Architect & Conservationist Roger Panek on architectural restoration and preservation.

For further information about this meeting of the Historic Preservation Review Commission, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

