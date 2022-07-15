Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?

Then you are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship to be awarded August 15, 2022Applications will be accepted until August 8, 2022 and are available to be picked up at First National Bank or by emailing angie.knott@thefirst.com

Bring your completed application to First National Bank or email it to angie.knott@thefirst.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

