Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?
Then you are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship to be awarded August 15, 2022Applications will be accepted until August 8, 2022 and are available to be picked up at First National Bank or by emailing angie.knott@thefirst.com
Bring your completed application to First National Bank or email it to angie.knott@thefirst.com
Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club Arthur Doe $1,500 Scholarship
