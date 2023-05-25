Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club Arthur Doe $1,500 Scholarship

Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?

Then you are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship to be awarded the week of July 17, 2023.Applications will be accepted until July 10, 2023 and are available to be picked up at First National Bank or by emailing angie.knott@thefirst.com or sherry.smith@thefirst.com

Send your completed application to First National Bank

P.O. Box 940 Damariscotta, ME 04543 Attn. Angie or Sherry

