Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club Arthur Doe $1,500 Scholarships

Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?

Then you are invited to apply for one $1,500 scholarship to be awarded June 6th, 2020

Applications will be accepted until May 31st, 2020 and are available by emailing: angie.powell@thefirst.com

Send your completed application to:

Lions Scholarship Fund, 14 Cedar Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

