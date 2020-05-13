Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?
Then you are invited to apply for one $1,500 scholarship to be awarded June 6th, 2020
Applications will be accepted until May 31st, 2020 and are available by emailing: angie.powell@thefirst.com
Send your completed application to:
Lions Scholarship Fund, 14 Cedar Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543
Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club Arthur Doe $1,500 Scholarships
