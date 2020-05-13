Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club Arthur Doe $1,500 Scholarships

at

Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an  education in a medically related field?
Then you are invited to apply for one $1,500 scholarship to be awarded June 6th, 2020
Applications will be accepted until May 31st, 2020 and are available by emailing: angie.powell@thefirst.com
Send your completed application to: Lions Scholarship Fund, 14 Cedar Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company