Damariscotta Planning Board Special Meeting

at

Notice is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. This special meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Board that had been scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023. No Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, April 3, 2023. The meeting will begin at 6:00 PM and will be held in-person at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta.
Agenda:
1) Pledge of Allegiance
2) Call to Order
3) Review of Application for Site Plan Approval: 207 Ledgewood Court Dr
4) Review of Meeting Minutes: March 6, 2023
5) Other business
6) Adjournment
* For further information about the special meeting, contact Michael Martone, Acting Town Planner, at (207) 563-5168 or via email at:
Planner@DamariscottaME.com

