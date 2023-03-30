THE DAMARISCOTTA PLANNING BOARD HAS RECEIVED A REQUEST FOR SITE PLAN APPROVAL

207 LEDGEWOOD COURT DR, DAMARISCOTTA

A Site Plan Approval application has been filed with the Town of Damariscotta by DC Ledgewood, LLC of South Portland, ME to construct 32 multi-family dwellings at 207 Ledgewood Court Dr, Damariscotta (Tax Map 001, Lot 050-003). The application will be reviewed for completeness at the April 11, 2023 Planning Board meeting.

Abutters or residents of the Town may submit objections or statements in writing to the Planning Board. Objections should be delivered or sent to the Damariscotta Planning Board at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 and be received or postmarked no later than 15 days following publication of this public notice.

If you have any questions regarding the application or this correspondence, please contact Michael Martone, Acting Town Planner at (207) 563-5168 or via email at Planner@DamariscottaME.com

