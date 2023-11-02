This notice is for all motorists that park on any Street/Road or in the municipal parking lot after hours in Damariscotta. The winter season is upon us. In accordance with the Town of Damariscotta Traffic & Parking Ordinance, Article 1.17 Winter Parking – parking is prohibited on any street, road or municipal parking lot from Nov. 15th to April 15th between the hours of 9p.m. and 7a.m.

The Town of Damariscotta has designated the area of the municipal parking lot behind the former Stars Jewelry building (not up against the buildings) as “short term snow storm parking.

This area is designed to give downtown residents a place to park during snow plowing and removal. It is for TEMPORARY SHORT TERM use only. You will be expected to move your vehicle by 7:00 a.m. sharp the day after the storm or we will be forced to have your vehicle towed. The Town will place signs marking the exact area to park in. Any vehicle found in violation may be removed at the owner’s expense.

We at Damariscotta PD would like to help prevent vehicles from being ticketed and towed. Local residents please take a moment to stop by the PD and fill out the form with your vehicle and contact information and we will try to contact you before having your vehicle towed.

Please call 563-1909 or 563-5168 if you have any questions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

