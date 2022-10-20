Damariscotta Public Hearing

NOTICE is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 7, 2022 to discuss a variety of amendments to the Land Use, Site Plan Review, and Subdivision Ordinances. The amendments are intended to correct existing typographical errors, to define previously undefined terms, to make the Ordinances more user-friendly to the average reader, and to update references to administration of the development review process. Copies of the proposed amendments are available for review at the Damariscotta Town Office during normal business hours.

For further information about the proposed amendments contact Isabelle Oechslie, Town Planner, at

(207) 563-5168 or via email at:

IOechslie@damariscottame.com

