The Damariscotta Planning Board has adopted the following regular meeting schedule for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Planning Board meetings will take place at 6:00pm at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street in Damariscotta. Special meetings may be scheduled and will be noticed separately.

Monday, Aug. 04, 2025

Monday, Sep. 08, 2025

Monday, Oct. 06, 2025

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Monday, Dec. 01, 2025

Monday, Jan. 05, 2026

Monday, Feb. 02, 2026

Monday, Mar. 02, 2026

Monday, Apr. 06, 2026

Monday, May. 04, 2026

Monday, Jun. 01, 2026

Monday, Jul. 06, 2026

For further information about this schedule or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@Damariscotta.maine.gov or at (207) 563-5168.

