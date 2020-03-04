Democratic Caucuses Sunday, March 8

Pre-register at https://my.mainedems.org/caucus/prereg
Arrive at your caucus location when the doors open to catch up with fellow Democrats. Adjust for Daylight Saving Time starting Sunday. Town Clerks will be present at doors open times to register voters.
WISCASSET MUNICIPAL BDG, 51 Bath Rd., Wiscasset
Doors open at noon, starts 1 p.m.
Alna: Anne Simpson (207) 633-4406
Wiscasset: Tom Eichler (207) 882-7060
POWNALBOROUGH HALL, 314 Patterson Rd., Dresden
Doors open at noon, starts 1 p.m.
Dresden: Steven Eagles (207) 737-8023
BOOTHBAY REGION HS*, 236 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor
Doors open at 1 p.m., starts 2 p.m.
Boothbay: Paula Arsenault (207) 380-7554
Boothbay Harbor: Barbara Burt (207) 318-6287
Edgecomb: Heather Sinclair (207) 322-1632
Southport: Vernon Rail (207) 633-9880
Westport Island: Jeffery Tarbox (207) 776-2015
GREAT SALT BAY SCHOOL, 559 Main St., Damariscotta
Doors open at 2 p.m., starts 3 p.m.
Bremen: Bennett Collins (207) 529-2084
Damariscotta: Sue Rockwood (207) 350-2256
Newcastle: Ellen Dickens (207) 563-1311
Nobleboro: Bill Najpauer (207) 682-0142
BRISTOL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL, 2153 Bristol Rd., Bristol
Doors open at 3 p.m., starts 4 p.m.
Bristol: John Fitzpatrick (207) 677-2397
South Bristol: Thomas Field (207) 215-6455
WALDOBORO TOWN OFFICE, 1600 Atlantic Hwy, Waldoboro
Doors open at 4 p.m., starts 5 p.m.
Waldoboro: Lisa Lane (207) 446-2599
JEFFERSON VILLAGE SCHOOL, 48 Washington Rd., Jefferson
Doors open at 5 p.m., starts 6 p.m.
Jefferson: Andy Theriault (207) 701-1444
Somerville: Valarie Johnson (207) 549-3358
Whitefield: Lise Hanners (207) 656-2033
For disability-related accommodations or ASL interpretation, please contact the Maine Democratic Party at caucus@mainedems.org or
(207) 387-7500.
Caucus details at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/caucus
Snow date is Sunday, March 15
*This event is not sponsored by the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Region Community School District, nor does it necessarily represent the values and opinions of the Board of Trustees, or the community at large.
