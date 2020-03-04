Democratic Caucuses Sunday, March 8

Pre-register at https://my.mainedems.org/caucus/prereg

Arrive at your caucus location when the doors open to catch up with fellow Democrats. Adjust for Daylight Saving Time starting Sunday. Town Clerks will be present at doors open times to register voters.

WISCASSET MUNICIPAL BDG, 51 Bath Rd., Wiscasset

Doors open at noon, starts 1 p.m.

Alna: Anne Simpson (207) 633-4406

Wiscasset: Tom Eichler (207) 882-7060

POWNALBOROUGH HALL, 314 Patterson Rd., Dresden

Doors open at noon, starts 1 p.m.

Dresden: Steven Eagles (207) 737-8023

BOOTHBAY REGION HS*, 236 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor

Doors open at 1 p.m., starts 2 p.m.

Boothbay: Paula Arsenault (207) 380-7554

Boothbay Harbor: Barbara Burt (207) 318-6287

Edgecomb: Heather Sinclair (207) 322-1632

Southport: Vernon Rail (207) 633-9880

Westport Island: Jeffery Tarbox (207) 776-2015

GREAT SALT BAY SCHOOL, 559 Main St., Damariscotta

Doors open at 2 p.m., starts 3 p.m.

Bremen: Bennett Collins (207) 529-2084

Damariscotta: Sue Rockwood (207) 350-2256

Newcastle: Ellen Dickens (207) 563-1311

Nobleboro: Bill Najpauer (207) 682-0142

BRISTOL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL, 2153 Bristol Rd., Bristol

Doors open at 3 p.m., starts 4 p.m.

Bristol: John Fitzpatrick (207) 677-2397

South Bristol: Thomas Field (207) 215-6455

WALDOBORO TOWN OFFICE, 1600 Atlantic Hwy, Waldoboro

Doors open at 4 p.m., starts 5 p.m.

Waldoboro: Lisa Lane (207) 446-2599

JEFFERSON VILLAGE SCHOOL, 48 Washington Rd., Jefferson

Doors open at 5 p.m., starts 6 p.m.

Jefferson: Andy Theriault (207) 701-1444

Somerville: Valarie Johnson (207) 549-3358

Whitefield: Lise Hanners (207) 656-2033

For disability-related accommodations or ASL interpretation, please contact the Maine Democratic Party at caucus@mainedems.org or

(207) 387-7500.

Caucus details at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/caucus

Snow date is Sunday, March 15

*This event is not sponsored by the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Region Community School District, nor does it necessarily represent the values and opinions of the Board of Trustees, or the community at large.

