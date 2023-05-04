SunRay Power: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

AGENCY: Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBS), USDA

ACTION: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

SUMMARY: Notice is hereby given that the RBS, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is issuing an environmental assessment (EA) in connection with possible impacts related to a project proposed by SunRay Power (SunRay), of New York, New York. The proposal is for construction of an approximately 2.875-megawatt commercial solar energy farm along Alna Road near Alna, Lincoln County, Maine. SunRay has submitted an application to RBS for funding of the proposal.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Brian Wilson, P.E., Business & Cooperative Programs Director, USDA Rural Development, 967 Illinois Avenue, Suite 4, Bangor, Maine 04401-2767, 207-990-9125, brian.wilson@usda.gov.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: SunRay proposes to construct, operate, and maintain a ground-mounted commercial solar farm along Alna Road near Alna, Lincoln County, Maine. The completed facility will help provide clean energy to Maine, helping to meet new demand for solar energy while not carrying any permanent impact to or alteration of the land.

Castilaw Environmental Services, an environmental consultant, prepared an environmental assessment for RBS that describes the project, assesses the proposed project’s environmental impacts, and summarizes as applicable any mitigation measures used to minimize environmental effects. RBS has conducted an independent evaluation of the environmental assessment and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project.

Questions and comments should be sent to RBS at the address provided. RBS will accept questions and comments on the environmental assessment for 14 days from the date of publication of this notice.

Any final action by RBS related to the proposed project will be subject to, and contingent upon, compliance with all relevant Federal environmental laws and regulations and completion of environmental review procedures as prescribed by 7 CFR Part 1970, Environmental Policies and Procedures. A general location map of the proposal is shown below.

