Lincoln Academy will be destroying Special Education records for former students born between January 1, 1998 and

December 31, 1998.

Former students who received special education services, or their legal guardians, may request and obtain these records before they are destroyed. To do so, please contact the Special Services Office at 207-563-3596, extension 1309 or e-mail zimmerli@lincolnacademy.org by June 1, 2025.

Records not claimed by June 1, 2025 will be destroyed.

