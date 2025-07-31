The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Destruction of Special Education Student Records July 29, 2025 Public Notice

at

Annually the district destroys special education records for former students turning 26 in that calendar year. If you or your child were born in 1998 and attended Wiscasset School Department and received special education, you may request your records.

If you would like to pick up your (or your child’s) special education records, please contact Andrea Lovell, Director of Special
Services, by calling 207-882-7722 ext. 246 or emailing alovell@wiscassetschools.org

Records not claimed by August 31, 2025, will be destroyed.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^