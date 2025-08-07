Annually the district destroys special education records for former students turning 26 in that calendar year. If you or your child were born in 1998 and attended Wiscasset School Department and received special education, you may request your records.

If you would like to pick up your (or your child’s) special education records, please contact Andrea Lovell, Director of Special

Services, by calling 207-882-7722 ext. 246 or emailing alovell@wiscassetschools.org

Records not claimed by August 31, 2025, will be destroyed.

