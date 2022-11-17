In the Matter of the Commitment of Guardianship and Custody pursuant to §384-b of the Social Services Law of BG, A Child Under the Age of Eighteen Years. File #15982. Docket B-01813-22.

SUMMONS (Publication) IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK: Brian Grass, Sr. and Michelle Grass (ADDRESS UNKNOWN). A petition having been filed with this Court, alleging that the child should be committed to the guardianship and custody of the Department of Social Services,

a copy of the petition annexed hereto; YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear before this Court on Date/Time: December 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM, Purposes: Trial, Part TB, Floor/Room: Floor 1/Room TB, Presiding: Hon. Thomas Benedetto, Location: Public Safety Center, 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, NY 13126; to show cause why the court should not enter an order committing the guardianship and custody of the child to the petitioning Oswego County Department of Social Services as provided by law. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if guardianship and custody of the child is committed to the petitioning Oswego County Department of

Social Services, the child may be adopted with the consent of an authorizing agency, without your consent or further notice to you. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you have the right to be represented by a lawyer, and if the Court finds that you are unable to pay for a lawyer, you have the right to a lawyer assigned

by the Court. In the event of your default, the Court may hear and determine the petition, as provided by law. Dated: October 21, 2022. Deputy Clerk of Court.

