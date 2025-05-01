Final Public Notice of a Proposed Activity in a Wetland

To All interested Agencies: U.S. Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Town of Damariscotta, Groups, and Individuals.

This is to give notice that Responsible Entity, the Town of Damariscotta (the Town), under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation, as required by Executive Order 11988 and Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands, to determine the potential affect that its activity in wetlands will have on the human environment for the Lincoln County Childcare Expansion. The Proposed Action, the Lincoln County Childcare Center Expansion project, consists of constructing Discovery Village, a nature-based early learning center for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in Lincoln County. The facility will include the construction of five yurts connected by walking paths and a 5,000-square-foot natural playground located on an approximately 1.86-acre portion of the Central Lincoln County YMCA property at 525 Main Street in Damariscotta, Maine. The Discovery Village will help to address the shortage of affordable childcare in Lincoln County by increasing the number of families served by the YMCA’s programs. The Discovery Village will increase access to nature and outdoor play spaces for young children. Implementation of the Proposed Action will include approximately 650 square feet of direct impacts and 300 square feet of indirect impacts to wet meadow freshwater wetlands.

The Town has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: 1) No Action Alternative; 2) Renovation of the American Legion Post building, and 3) Construction of Discovery Village. Due to the shortage of affordable childcare in Lincoln County, the No Action alternative is not a practicable alternative. Renovation of the American Legion Post building is not a practicable alternative due to the costs associated with renovating and expanding the existing facility.

The Town has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the wetland at the preferred location and has determined that the only practicable alternative is modifying the design of the development to minimize the total area of impacted wetlands. Environmental files that document compliance with Steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. Implementation of the Proposed Action will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons: 1) The site design was created to minimize wetland impacts; 2) Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be followed during the implementation of the Proposed Action; and 3) The State Agencies consulted, including the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Maine Natural Areas Program, did not identify that biota would be impacted during the implementation of the Proposed Action.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Damariscotta at the following address on or before April 8, 2025: Town of Damariscotta, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, Maine Attention: Andrew Dorr, Town Manager, during the hours of 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at adorr@damariscottame.com.

Date: April 1, 2025

