Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Fire Truck Bid

at

TOWN OF BREMEN is seeking bids on a 1996 Freightliner duel axle fire truck. The truck has 12,810 miles, a CFE-275 HT engine, an Allison MD-3060P automatic transmission, and a 186” wheelbase. Sold in “as is, where is” condition and it is the responsibility of the buyer to make sure this vehicle meets NFPA standards.
Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Fire Truck Bid” and received by the Bremen Town Office by Thursday, May 18, 2023. Bids will be opened at a Special Board of Selectmen’s Meeting at 5:00 p.m. on that date.
Minimum bid of $15,000 as is.
The Selectmen have the right to accept or reject any bid submitted.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^