TOWN OF BREMEN is seeking bids on a 1996 Freightliner duel axle fire truck. The truck has 12,810 miles, a CFE-275 HT engine, an Allison MD-3060P automatic transmission, and a 186” wheelbase. Sold in “as is, where is” condition and it is the responsibility of the buyer to make sure this vehicle meets NFPA standards.

Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Fire Truck Bid” and received by the Bremen Town Office by Thursday, May 18, 2023. Bids will be opened at a Special Board of Selectmen’s Meeting at 5:00 p.m. on that date.

Minimum bid of $15,000 as is.

The Selectmen have the right to accept or reject any bid submitted.

