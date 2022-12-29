Advanced Search
FIRE TRUCK BID

TOWN OF NOBLEBORO is seeking bids on a 1988 Ford F8000 single-axle fire truck. The truck has 24,478 miles, Caterpillar 3208 diesel engine, five-speed transmission, two-speed rear axle, 35000 GVW, air brakes, 196” wheelbase. Runs well. Sold in “as is, where is” condition.

Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Fire Truck Bid” and received by the Nobleboro Town Office by 4:00p, January 4. Bids will be opened at the January 4 Select Board’s Meeting at 5:00p.
Select Board has the right to reject any bids.

