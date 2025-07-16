FOR SALE by the Alna Vol Fire Dept.

Sold by Sealed Bid

2007 Chevrolet 1 ton 4X4 Utility truck with power lift gate.

V8 automatic, Cooper stud tires, fleet maintained with current Maine State inspection, undercoated, AM/FM radio, trailer package. 204,006 miles, garage kept, runs and drives well.

Truck may be inspected at the fire station located at 1579 Alna Road / Rt 218 on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bids are due by 7:00 pm on July 30th, and can be dropped off at the fire station or mailed to P.O. Box 267, Alna, ME 04535.29r-AVFD-087671



