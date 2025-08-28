The Lincoln County News
FORECLOSURE AUCTION – LIEN BOAT SALE – MAINE

at

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: Noon

Location: 48 Hanley Farm Road, Bristol, ME 04539

Description of boat & trailer:

* 1998 Bolger, Cruiser 38’, no outboard and needs rebuilt transom so hull # is not available. Sold as is.

* Trailer, (2015 Magic Tilt, carrying capacity of 7,000 lbs)

* Property owner, Christopher R. Neary

Terms of Sale:

* ‎Sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, with all faults and imperfections.

* Bidders are encouraged to inspect the boat prior to the sale by appointment only via work.address@hotmail.com.

* Full payment due on the day of auction and payable by cash or certified check.

* Buyer is responsible for all transfer fees, taxes and registration costs.

* The sale is subject to lien release, and the seller will coordinate with the lien-holder to ensure a smooth transfer of title.

Contact Information:

J/K Farm Enterprises

work.address@hotmail.com

