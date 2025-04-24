The Lincoln County News
Georges River Regional Shellfish Management 2025 Commercial Shellfish License Allocation Drawing

10 a.m., May 1, 2025, 167 Western Road, Warren (Town Office)

In accordance with the GRRSM Ordinance, licenses may be picked up at the town office starting June 2, 2025 (office is closed Fridays), and must be picked up by close of business, 6:00 p.m., on June 5, 2025.

Commercial Resident    77    $315.00 (with consv.time/exempt)
Commercial Nonresident    9    $470.00 (with consv.time/exempt)
Commercial Student/Junior Resident    20    $157.50
Commercial Student/Junior Nonresident    2    $235.00


