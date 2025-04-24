10 a.m., May 1, 2025, 167 Western Road, Warren (Town Office)

The allocation of licenses will take place at the Warren Town Office on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with the GRRSM Ordinance, licenses may be picked up at the town office starting June 2, 2025 (office is closed Fridays), and must be picked up by close of business, 6:00 p.m., on June 5, 2025.

Commercial Resident 77 $315.00 (with consv.time/exempt)

Commercial Nonresident 9 $470.00 (with consv.time/exempt)

Commercial Student/Junior Resident 20 $157.50

Commercial Student/Junior Nonresident 2 $235.00

