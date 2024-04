10 a.m., May 1, 2024

167 Western Road, Warren (Town Office)

The allocation of licenses will take place at the Warren Town Office on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with the GRRSM Ordinance, licenses may be picked up at the town office starting May 30, 2024, and must be picked up by close of business, 4:00 p.m., on June 6, 2024.

Commercial Resident

Commercial Nonresident

Commercial Student/Junior Resident

Commercial Student/Junior Nonresident

$315.00

$470.00

$157.50

$235.00

