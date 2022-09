The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for construction of a Grader Storage Shed.

Persons interested in this work should read the contract available from the Town website https://townofwhitefield.com/ or by email townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com

Bids due back by September 13th, 3:00 pm to be opened at the Select Board meeting that evening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print