Great Salt Bay School

at

Great Salt Bay School offers a used John Deere AMT Gator. This 5-wheel All Material Transporter has an electric/hydraulic dump box, locking diff, rear hitch, and tow capacity of 600 lbs. This Gator is being sold “as is.” It will need a new battery and at least one tire. The minimum bid price is $500. All bids must be in a sealed envelope stating “Gator Bid” and delivered to Great Salt Bay School no later than March 2nd, 3:00 p.m. Please contact Kim Schaff, Principal, GSB School at 207-563-3091 or email
kschaff@aos93.org for more details.

