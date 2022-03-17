Advanced Search
Great Salt Bay School

at

Offers a used 2008 Thomas Blue Bird school bus for sale.
This diesel bus (VIN 4UZABRDD28CZ29340) has 110,669 miles. The bus does not pass state inspection and
is being sold “as is.”
The minimum bid price is $3,000.
For more information about the bus, please contact Debby Newell at dnewell@aos93.org or 563-3091 ext. 112. Bids close on April 4th.
Sealed bids can be sent to:
Principal Schaff
559 Main Street
Damariscotta, Maine 04543

