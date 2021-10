Great Salt Bay is offering for sale a used 2008 Thomas school bus.

This 72 passenger diesel bus (VIN4UZABRDK48CZ61172), has 124,625 miles. The bus is being sold “as is.”

The bus will be sold to the highest bidder.

For more information, please contact Debby Newell 563-3091 ext 112, or dnewell@aos93.org

Sealed bids can be submitted to:

Kim Schaff, Principal

Great Salt Bay School

559 Main Street

