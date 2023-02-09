Advanced Search
GSB Strategic Planning Forum Announcement

The Strategic Planning Committee of the Great Salt Bay School Board is hosting a public forum Wednesday, February 15th at 6 PM. To accommodate flexible participation, this forum will be held remotely over Zoom. All community members are encouraged to participate in this forum, as input from everyone is critical to our ongoing effort.

Questions to consider ahead of time…
• What services, curriculum, and programs should our school offer?
• What is our school doing really well, and what can be improved?
• What should we be planning for in the future?
• What would the ideal school campus look like?

