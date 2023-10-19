Advanced Search
Harrington Cemetery Corporation NOTICE

at

To all lot holders in the Harrington Cemetery, Harrington Road Pemaquid, Me.

As of the 15th of November all shrubs that have not been pruned will be removed from the Cemetery.

The Harrington Cemetery Corporation Board of Directors.

