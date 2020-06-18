INVITATION TO BID

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope or package with the type of bid clearly indicated on the outside:

“Bid For: CDD Landfill Closure – Phase 2, Waldoboro, Maine”

TO: Julie Keizer, Town Manager

Town Office

P.O. Box J

1600 Atlantic Highway

Waldoboro, Maine 04572

The bids will be opened and read aloud at the Town Office on July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The project involves the closure of the Town’s 1.5-acre Construction Demolition Debris (CDD) landfill. Work will include covering the debris with a barrier soil layer; placement of loam, seed, and mulch to provide proper vegetative cover; and installation of a passive venting system.

The Owner reserves the right to waive all formalities, and reject any and all Bids, or to accept any Bid.

Electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from:

Pine Tree Engineering, Inc.

53 Front Street

Bath, Maine 04530

Tel: (207) 443-1508

Fax: (207) 442-7029

pte@pte-maine.com

upon receipt of payment of $50.00 (non-refundable). An additional $50.00 (non-refundable) shall be charged for paper documents if they are requested. The Documents may be examined at the Waldoboro Town Office and the following locations:

1. Associated General Contractors of ME

188 Whitten Road

Augusta, Maine 04330

2. Construction Summary of Maine

734 Chestnut Street

Manchester, NH 03104

3. Pine Tree Engineering, Inc.

53 Front Street

Bath, Maine 04530

All bidders must furnish the following:

1. A completed Bid Form with a statement concerning the Company’s experience with this type of construction project.

2. Experience Record (see Section 2-D).

3. A list of all subcontractors to be utilized on the project.

4. A bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check, made out to the Town of Waldoboro.

The successful bidder must furnish the following:

1. 100% Construction Performance Bond

2. 100% Construction Labor and Material Payment Bond

3. Certificate of Insurance (in accordance with Section 3, Article 26)

The Town of Waldoboro will have thirty (30) calendar days within which to accept or reject any bid. The work contained in the contract shall be completed on or before September 18, 2020. Liquidated damages in the amount of $250 per day are contained in the Contract.

The Town of Waldoboro reserves the right to adjust the quantities contained in the Bid Form as needed in order to stay within the project budget. The Town of Waldoboro reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the Town of Waldoboro, not necessarily the lowest bid.

By: Julie Keizer, Town Manager

